White Sox's AJ Pollock: Retreats to bench Friday
Pollock Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune Friday's game against the Padres, source reports.
Pollock has gone 7-for-21 with a home run and two RBI over the past week, and he will get a day off Friday to rest. Mark Payton will step in to cover center field and bat second.
