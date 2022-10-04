Pollock went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a steal in Monday's win over the Twins.

The 34-year-old showed he still has some speed as he came across to score twice and recorded his third stolen base of the season. He singled and scored on a home run in his first at-bat and later singled, stole second and scored on a base hit. Pollock has been hitting well to close the season, batting .300 (15-for-50) with four home runs over his last 14 games. He is slashing .247/.294/.392 through 137 games this season.