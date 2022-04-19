White Sox manager Tony La Russa said there's a "good chance" Pollock (hamstring) returns from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in Minnesota, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Though Pollock has yet to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment after he was placed on the IL on April 12, the White Sox are apparently satisfied with how his strained right hamstring has responded to workouts at the organization's spring facility in Arizona. Pollock notably took simulated at-bats Tuesday against rehabbing White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (abdomen), and both injured players could be ready to rejoin the big club at some point this weekend. Unless the White Sox reverse course and send Pollock out to a minor-league affiliate for one or two games, he'll likely continue to ramp up his workouts over the next two days before linking up with the team in Minnesota.