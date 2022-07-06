Pollock is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

With slugger Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) making his return from the 60-day injured list as the White Sox's starting left fielder, the righty-hitting Pollock could have to settle for short-side platoon work at the other corner-outfield spot with the lefty-hitting Gavin Sheets. Though Sheets has a more limited track record at the MLB level, he's turned in a .937 OPS over his last 10 games to make a case for playing regularly versus right-handed pitching. Meanwhile, Pollock hasn't got going at the plate at any point this season, and after back-to-back 1-for-4, two-strikeouts performances in the first two games of the series with Minnesota, he's holding down a lowly .242/.278/.359 slash line on the campaign. Pollock should still see occasional starts against right-handed pitching when the White Sox rest some of their other regulars, but his outlook appears to be most negatively affected by Jimenez's return.