Pollock (hamstring) will join the White Sox in Minneapolis ahead of their weekend series against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Tony La Russa recently said that there's a "good chance" Pollock would be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener. While La Russa didn't officially confirm Thursday that Pollock will be activated prior to Friday's matchup, the 34-year-old should be back on the field in the coming days following a relatively brief stint on the injured list.