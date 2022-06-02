Pollock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Pollock returned from a two-game absence caused by a non-COVID-19-related illness, though he showed no rust by leading off the game with a home run against Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm). It was his third long ball of the campaign and second in his last eight starts, though he still owns a subpar .226/.254/.365 line across 122 plate appearances on the season. If Pollock can reach base more consistently, he could become a strong source of runs if he remains atop the White Sox's order in the absence of Tim Anderson (groin).
