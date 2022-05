Pollock went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees.

Pollock's two extra-base hits didn't translate to a big stat line, but he continues to hit well. He now has a five-game hitting streak, during which he has recorded four doubles, one RBI and three runs scored. That has helped improve Pollock's overall line to .233/.268/.344 across 97 plate appearances.