Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Pollock's solo shot came in the ninth inning, but it was too-little-too-late for the White Sox. It was the outfielder's eighth homer of the year and his third this month. Pollock is now on a three-game hit streak that includes two two-hit games. He is slashing .239/.288/.368 on the year.