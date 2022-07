Pollock will start in center field and bat third in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Pollock is better suited for a corner-outfield spot or the designated-hitter role at this stage of his career, but he'll be making his third straight start in center while Luis Robert (head) remains out. The veteran had started in each of the past six games overall, going 8-for-20 with a home run, three doubles, four walks, eight RBI and four runs.