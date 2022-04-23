Pollock (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with a walk in a 2-1 loss Friday in Minnesota.
Pollock started in center field and batted sixth in his return to the lineup after missing nearly two weeks with a hamstring strain. The 34-year-old popped out in the first, struck out in his next two plate appearances and walked in the ninth. He appeared in just two games prior to his stint on the injured list. Health has always been an issue for the 2015 All-Star, as he hasn't played more than 117 games in a year since that season.
