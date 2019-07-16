White Sox's AJ Reed: Back in lineup against righty
Reed went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Monday's 5-2 loss to Kansas City.
Reed was back in the lineup with a right-hander dealing for the Royals, the third start in four games for left-handed hitter. He's 1-for-10 with five strikeouts since the White Sox claimed him off waivers. Chicago manager Rick Renteria will give Reed a fair shot to earn a regular role as DH/1B, but the manager may not give him the rest of the season to start hitting. Renteria moved on from Daniel Palka (1-for-35) earlier this season after 13 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal