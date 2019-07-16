Reed went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Monday's 5-2 loss to Kansas City.

Reed was back in the lineup with a right-hander dealing for the Royals, the third start in four games for left-handed hitter. He's 1-for-10 with five strikeouts since the White Sox claimed him off waivers. Chicago manager Rick Renteria will give Reed a fair shot to earn a regular role as DH/1B, but the manager may not give him the rest of the season to start hitting. Renteria moved on from Daniel Palka (1-for-35) earlier this season after 13 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories