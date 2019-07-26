White Sox's AJ Reed: Delivers run in loss
Reed went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
Reed has been in the lineup when the White Sox face a right-hander, although he's been dropped in the batting order to seventh. He's started four straight games, going 1-for-13 with one RBI during that stretch. With Chicago likely headed for another season outside of the playoffs, the organization has the bandwidth to give Reed a significant number of at-bats to see if he can recapture the minor-league production he showed while with the Astros. Overall, he's batting .194 (6-for-31) since joining the White Sox.
