White Sox's AJ Reed: Heading straight to big leagues
Reed will join the White Sox's big-league squad immediately following the All-Star break, Rick Semmler of WTHI-TV reports.
Reed was claimed off waivers from Houston on Monday and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, but his stay at that level evidently won't last much longer. Formerly an interesting prospect, there aren't a lot of reasons to believe the 26-year-old will have much big-league success in Chicago. He owns a .153/.253/.244 slash line in 48 career major-league contests and has a 90 wRC+ for Triple-A Round Rock this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...
-
Category fixes for second half
Heath Cummings helps you catch up in Roto, no matter what category you need.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...