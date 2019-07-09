Reed will join the White Sox's big-league squad immediately following the All-Star break, Rick Semmler of WTHI-TV reports.

Reed was claimed off waivers from Houston on Monday and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, but his stay at that level evidently won't last much longer. Formerly an interesting prospect, there aren't a lot of reasons to believe the 26-year-old will have much big-league success in Chicago. He owns a .153/.253/.244 slash line in 48 career major-league contests and has a 90 wRC+ for Triple-A Round Rock this season.

