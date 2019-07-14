Reed is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After being scooped up off waivers from the Astros, Reed drew back-to-back starts with the White Sox to begin the second half, going 1-for-7 with a walk over that stretch. The White Sox will deploy Eloy Jimenez as their designated hitter Sunday, but Reed will likely fill that role against right-handed pitching, at least until Welington Castillo (oblique) is back from the injured list.