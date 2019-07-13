Reed went 1-for-4 in a 5-1 loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Reed made his debut with the White Sox after being claimed off waivers during the All-Star break. The left-handed-hitting Reed slotted in at seventh in the order while serving as the designated hitter against Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers. The big-bodied 26-year-old will get an opportunity with the White Sox and has a power stroke that could make him this year's Daniel Palka, who had 27 home runs for Chicago in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories