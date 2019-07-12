Reed was officially called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Reed was claimed off waivers by the White Sox earlier in the week and optioned to Charlotte, but he'll make his way to the majors before making an appearance. Once a highly-touted prospect, the 26-year-old has scuffled at Triple-A this season with a .224/.329/.469 slash line in 56 games, but he'll now have a chance to prove himself in the big leagues.

