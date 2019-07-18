Reed launched a three-run home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

Reed came in to pinch hit for Ryan Cordell in the ninth inning and hit a three-run shot off Willy Peralta to cut the deficit to 7-5. Unfortunately, the White Sox still came up short. The 26-year-old made his debut with Chicago after being claimed off waivers during the All-Star break. Through 14 plate appearances, Reed is batting .286/.333/.500.