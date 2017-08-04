Alburquerque signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Less than a week after being released by the Royals, Alburquerque has found a new home in the White Sox's organization. He will report to Triple-A Charlotte. Once considered a potential future closer during his time with Detroit, Alburquerque has been quite good at the Triple-A level this year, and it's possible he will get a chance with the big-league club later this season.