White Sox's Al Alburquerque: Joins White Sox on minors deal
Alburquerque signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Less than a week after being released by the Royals, Alburquerque has found a new home in the White Sox's organization. He will report to Triple-A Charlotte. Once considered a potential future closer during his time with Detroit, Alburquerque has been quite good at the Triple-A level this year, and it's possible he will get a chance with the big-league club later this season.
More News
-
Al Alburquerque: Released by Royals•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: DFA'd on Monday•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Has contract selected Monday•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Designated for assignment Sunday•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Notches first hold of 2017•
-
