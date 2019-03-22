White Sox's Alcides Escobar: Joins White Sox

Escobar signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Escobar was released by the Orioles on Wednesday and was apparently unable to find any major-league opportunities elsewhere. The 32-year-old should head to Triple-A Charlotte and will serve as a depth option at shortstop for the White Sox.

