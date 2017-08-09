White Sox's Alec Hansen: Back-to-back 12 strikeout games
Hansen, 22, has fanned 12 batters in each of his last two starts for High-A Winston-Salem.
Hansen's last two outings have pushed his K:BB to 58:17 in 41.2 innings at this level, while lowering his ERA to 2.38. Hansen has been overpowering this season, and he should start the 2018 campaign at Double-A Birmingham.
