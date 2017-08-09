Play

Hansen, 22, has fanned 12 batters in each of his last two starts for High-A Winston-Salem.

Hansen's last two outings have pushed his K:BB to 58:17 in 41.2 innings at this level, while lowering his ERA to 2.38. Hansen has been overpowering this season, and he should start the 2018 campaign at Double-A Birmingham.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast