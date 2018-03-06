General manager Rick Hahn said Hansen is dealing with forearm soreness, but an MRI came back "100 percent clear," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While forearm issues can often be a precursor to Tommy John surgery, Hansen received encouraging news from his test results, and it appears the big righty avoided a potentially more serious ailment. The White Sox will still likely proceed cautiously with the highly-regarded prospect, though they fully expect him to enter the season with no restrictions. After leading the minors with 191 strikeouts in 2017, the 23-year-old will report to Double-A Birmingham to begin the season. He should spend most, if not all of the season with Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.