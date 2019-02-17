Hansen dealt with right shoulder soreness over the offseason but is feeling better now, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if this issue cropped up during the season or not, but if it did, it could help explain why the pitching prospect put up a 6.31 ERA between High-A and Double-A last season after leading the minor leagues in strikeouts in 2017. Regardless, Hansen appears to be fully healthy now and will look to bounce back in 2019, presumably with Double-A Birmingham.