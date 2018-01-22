White Sox's Alec Hansen: Invited to major-league camp
Hansen has been invited to the White Sox's major-league camp this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Hansen didn't disappoint in his first full season in the pros; he pitched at three different levels and racked up more strikeouts (191) than any other minor-league pitcher in 2017. The 23-year-old, who opened the season with Low-A Kannapolis and worked his way up to Double-A Birmingham by the end of the year, posted a combined 2.80 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 141.1 innings (26 starts) across all three stops. Hansen is expected to return to Double-A to open the 2018 campaign, and he should spend most, if not all of the season between Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.
