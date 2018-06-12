Hansen (forearm) will make his first start of the season this weekend for Double-A Birmingham, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hansen, the organization's second-round pick in 2016, has been working in extended spring training after he was shut down in March with soreness in his forearm. The right-hander breezed though A-level ball in 2017 before making a two-start cameo with the Barons to finish up the season.