White Sox's Alec Hansen: Maiden start scheduled
Hansen (forearm) will make his first start of the season this weekend for Double-A Birmingham, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hansen, the organization's second-round pick in 2016, has been working in extended spring training after he was shut down in March with soreness in his forearm. The right-hander breezed though A-level ball in 2017 before making a two-start cameo with the Barons to finish up the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Alec Hansen: Progressing from forearm injury•
-
White Sox's Alec Hansen: Scheduled for bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Alec Hansen: Ramping up activity•
-
White Sox's Alec Hansen: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
White Sox's Alec Hansen: Invited to major-league camp•
-
White Sox's Alec Hansen: Makes big jump in 2017•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana