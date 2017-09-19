White Sox's Alec Hansen: Makes big jump in 2017
Hansen finished off his 2017 season with two starts at Double-A Birmingham, giving up five runs on 15 hits and three walks while striking out 17 over 10.1 innings, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports. "Having Hansen already in Double A is a huge step forward in terms of where he was a year ago when we drafted him," general manager Rick Hahn said. "It's a great tribute to him and our player development people."
Hansen, who fell out of the first round in 2016 draft after a rough junior year at the University of Oklahoma, has righted himself since joining the White Sox's organization. He pitched at three different levels in 2017 and was the minor-league strikeout king with 191. He also benefited from an improving changeup. The 22-year-old right-hander's goals for 2018, which is expected to begin at Birmingham, is to work on throwing his breaking balls -- slider, curve -- for strikes more consistently.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...