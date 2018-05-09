Hansen (forearm) will continue to gradually build his arm back up to speed after throwing a bullpen session earlier this week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Hansen has been sidelined since early March due to forearm soreness but was able to resume a throwing program in April and appears to be nearing a return to game action. It's expected that Hansen will toss a few more bullpen sessions in the coming days, and may require a couple games in extended spring training before joining Double-A Birmingham.