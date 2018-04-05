White Sox's Alec Hansen: Ramping up activity
Hansen (forearm) is continuing to ramp up progress in a throwing program but remains without a concrete timetable, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Hansen has been sidelined since the first week of March with a forearm issue, which the club is referring to as a "muscular" issue. The club will remain cautious with their 23-year-old prospect, so don't expect him to return to the mound before all parties are convinced he's fully healthy.
