White Sox's Alec Hansen: Scheduled for bullpen session
Hansen (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session early next week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The forearm soreness that has plagued Hansen since the start of March has finally subsided, clearing the way for him to throw his first bullpen session since being shut down from throwing. He's expected to report to extended spring training once he works through a throwing program. Hansen will report to Double-A Birmingham once healthy.
