Hansen will be used out of the bullpen at High-A Winston Salem to begin the season, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Since being tabbed by the White Sox in the second round of the 2016 first-year player draft, Hansen has endured multiple health setbacks while often displaying shaky control, despite racking up some gaudy strikeout totals along the way. It's unclear if Chicago has abandoned developing him as a starter just yet, but a permanent move to the bullpen would likely dampen his outlook in dynasty formats. On the positive side, working in relief would likely accelerate Hansen's arrival to the big leagues, and he possesses the skill set to potentially dominate in a late-inning role.