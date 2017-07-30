White Sox's Alen Hanson: Gets third start in four days
Hanson went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Indians.
Hanson started in right field for the third time in the last four games. Manager Rick Renteria has used both Hanson and Willy Garcia to replace injured right fielder Avisail Garcia (thumb, 10-day DL) sidelined. Early on, Hanson has been favored member of the platoon, going 6-for-11 with a home run and two RBI over the last four games.
More News
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Starts in right field Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Manning leadoff spot Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Hits bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Back atop order Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...