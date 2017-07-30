Hanson went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Indians.

Hanson started in right field for the third time in the last four games. Manager Rick Renteria has used both Hanson and Willy Garcia to replace injured right fielder Avisail Garcia (thumb, 10-day DL) sidelined. Early on, Hanson has been favored member of the platoon, going 6-for-11 with a home run and two RBI over the last four games.