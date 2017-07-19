White Sox's Alen Hanson: Manning leadoff spot Wednesday
Hanson will occupy the leadoff spot and man center field Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Adam Engel has taken on the larger portion of the timeshare in center field while Leury Garcia (finger) has been sidelined, but Hanson will join the lineup to provide a left-handed option against Dodgers righty Kenta Maeda. Since joining the White Sox after being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in late May, Hanson has gone 12-for-50 (.240 average) with a home run and two steals.
More News
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Hits bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Back atop order Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Hits bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Will get more experience in center•
-
White Sox's Alen Hanson: Scores three runs Friday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....