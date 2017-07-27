White Sox's Alen Hanson: Starts in right field Wednesday
Hanson started in right field Wednesday in place of the injured Avisail Garcia (thumb). He went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBI in an 8-3 loss to the Cubs.
Hanson should get a healthy dose of at-bats while Garcia is sidelined but as a .217 hitter, fantasy owners should not expect to discover a hidden gem.
