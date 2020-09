Colome gave up a hit in 1.1 scoreless innings on the way to the save Thursday night against the Twins.

Colome allowed the tying run to reach base with two outs in the ninth inning, but he managed to slam the door by retiring the final batter on a flyout to center. The right-hander has allowed just one run in his last nine appearances, picking up five saves to go along with six strikeouts over that stretch (10.1 innings).