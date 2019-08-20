Colome picked up the save against the Twins on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over one inning to close out a 6-4 victory for the White Sox. He struck out one and walked none.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead, Colome wasn't at his sharpest in allowing the Twins to hack the deficit to 6-4, but he managed to bare down and bag his 24th save of the year. The 30-year-old right-hander is putting in a solid season as the closer for the White Sox, as he's sporting a 2.44 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 48 innings and has still blown just one save opportunity.