Colome (1-0) blew a save but earned the win Friday against the Royals. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk over 1.1 innings.

Colome was a victim of an odd play in the top of the ninth when a rundown led to a throwing error that allowed the Royals to tie the game. He was credited with the win when Yasmani Grandal belted a walkoff home run. Colome had been perfect in six save chances prior to his first blown save Friday.