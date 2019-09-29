Colome (4-5) took the loss and was charged with the blown save after allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits over two-thirds of an inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Colome enter for the ninth inning and immediately had a baserunner reach on an error, followed by a single, a flyout and a three-run homer. It's the 30-year-old's third blown save of the season as he's recorded 30 saves with a 2.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB through 61 innings.