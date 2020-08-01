Colome struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Royals.

The right-hander fired 16 pitches (12 strikes) in finishing off Kansas City, getting Adalberto Mondesi to swing through a 94 mph fastball to end the night. Colome has produced at least 30 saves or holds in each of the last four seasons, and while he won't reach that total in a shortened 2020 campaign, the 31-year-old quietly may be one of the safer closing options in the league.