White Sox's Alex Colome: Confirmed as closer
Colome was confirmed as the White Sox's closer Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Colome was battling Kelvin Herrera for the role. Herrera's 2.70 ERA and five strikeouts in 6.2 innings are each better than Colome's 4.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 3 frames this spring, but Colome was announced as the winner by manager Rick Renteria. The confirmed role should boost Colome's fantasy value, though he's far from a top-tier closer, as his career 22.2 percent strikeout rate is well below the numbers produced by most ninth-inning options.
