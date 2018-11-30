White Sox's Alex Colome: Dealt to White Sox
Colome was traded to the White Sox from Seattle on Friday in exchange for Omar Narvaez.
Colome began this past season as Tampa Bay's closer before getting shipped to Seattle in late May. He wound up serving as Edwin Diaz's setup man, logging a 2.53 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 46.1 innings with the Mariners. The soon-to-be 30-year-old was able to bounce back from a rough 2017 campaign in which his walk rate (3.1 BB/9) and strikeout rate (7.8 K/9) each took a negative turn. Looking ahead, Colome will have the opportunity to step back into the ninth-inning role for the White Sox during this upcoming season after registering a total of 96 saves in 110 chances since the start of 2016. He will be under club control for two more seasons before becoming a free agent.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...