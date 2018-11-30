Colome was traded to the White Sox from Seattle on Friday in exchange for Omar Narvaez.

Colome began this past season as Tampa Bay's closer before getting shipped to Seattle in late May. He wound up serving as Edwin Diaz's setup man, logging a 2.53 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 46.1 innings with the Mariners. The soon-to-be 30-year-old was able to bounce back from a rough 2017 campaign in which his walk rate (3.1 BB/9) and strikeout rate (7.8 K/9) each took a negative turn. Looking ahead, Colome will have the opportunity to step back into the ninth-inning role for the White Sox during this upcoming season after registering a total of 96 saves in 110 chances since the start of 2016. He will be under club control for two more seasons before becoming a free agent.