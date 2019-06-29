White Sox's Alex Colome: Earns 17th save
Colome pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn a save in a 6-4 victory against the Twins on Friday.
The White Sox closer didn't start the ninth, but after the Twins scored two runs on a homer to pull within two, Chicago turned to Colome. He struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches and then needed just seven pitches to retired the next two hitters. Colome is 17-for-18 in save opportunities with a 2.25 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings this season.
