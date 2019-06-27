Colome (3-1) earned a victory after blowing a save while yielding a run on one hit and a walk across 1.2 innings during an 8-7 victory against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

This was Colome's first blown save of year, but at least he didn't blow the lead twice and earned a victory. While Colome has yielded four runs in his last 7.1 innings, he still owns a 2.32 ERA and 0.71 WHIP. He is also 3-1 and 16-for-17 in save opportunities with 25 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.