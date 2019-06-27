White Sox's Alex Colome: Earns win after blown save
Colome (3-1) earned a victory after blowing a save while yielding a run on one hit and a walk across 1.2 innings during an 8-7 victory against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
This was Colome's first blown save of year, but at least he didn't blow the lead twice and earned a victory. While Colome has yielded four runs in his last 7.1 innings, he still owns a 2.32 ERA and 0.71 WHIP. He is also 3-1 and 16-for-17 in save opportunities with 25 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...