Colome entered with runners on the corners and two outs in the eighth inning. He walked Ryan O'Hearn to load the bases, but then struck out Whit Merrifield. Colome's struggles persisted in the ninth when he allowed three straight batters to reach with two outs, but he escaped when Ryan McBroom grounded out to end the game. The 31-year-old Colome has a 1.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 14.2 innings this season. The run he allowed Friday was just his third (second earned run) of the year.