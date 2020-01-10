White Sox's Alex Colome: Gets eight-figure deal
Colome and the White Sox avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $10,532,500 deal Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Colome saved 30 games for the 72-win White Sox last season while posting a 2.80 ERA. He could be in line for a higher total this season after the team made several moves to be more competitive over the offseason, though Steve Cishek, who owns 132 career saves, is now available as an alternative should he get off to a poor start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...