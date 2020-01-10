Colome and the White Sox avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $10,532,500 deal Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Colome saved 30 games for the 72-win White Sox last season while posting a 2.80 ERA. He could be in line for a higher total this season after the team made several moves to be more competitive over the offseason, though Steve Cishek, who owns 132 career saves, is now available as an alternative should he get off to a poor start.