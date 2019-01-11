White Sox's Alex Colome: Gets raise from White Sox
Colome signed a one-year deal with the White Sox worth $7.325 million Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Colome posted a 3.04 ERA in 68 innings for Tampa Bay and Seattle last season, transitioning to a setup role after a late-May move to the Mariners. Acquired in exchange for Omar Narvaez in November, he'll now be competing with Kelvin Herrera for a return to a closing role.
