White Sox's Alex Colome: Gets rest Thursday
Colome was unavailable to pitch Thursday after throwing 39 pitches the previous night, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Colome was needed for a five-out save Wednesday, rendering him a spectator Thursday regardless of what transpired. When a save situation presented itself, manager Rick Renteria turned to Aaron Bummer, who recorded the first save of his career.
