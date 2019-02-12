White Sox's Alex Colome: Has closing edge
The White Sox are talking more about Colome as their closer than Kelvin Herrera, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox acquired Colome and Herrera during the offseason and fueled speculation about Chicago's closer role. Both hurlers have endgame experience, but Colome cost them a good-hitting catcher in Omar Narvaez. The price to acquire him, plus Herrera getting over surgery to repair a Lisfranc ligament injury, gives Colome a slight edge. However, we still expect it to be a legitimate competition in spring training. Ultimately, whether it's Colome or Herrera as the closer, the White Sox feel they've locked down the eighth and ninth innings.
