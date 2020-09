Colome pitched a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Tigers while striking out a batter and allowing a hit en route to his 10th save of the season.

Colome faced a bit of initial pressure after Daz Cameron reached base on a fielding error but proceeded to retire the next three batters for his 10th save. The 31-year-old has converted 10 of 11 save chances while owning a remarkable 1.08 ERA as he continues to hold down the closer role for the first-place White Sox.