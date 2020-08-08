site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-alex-colome-locks-down-fourth-save | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Alex Colome: Locks down fourth save
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Colome pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over Cleveland.
Colome was able to protect a 2-0 lead to earn his fourth save of the season. The 31-year-old closer has been dominant to start the year, allowing no runs and just six baserunners in six innings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.