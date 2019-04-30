Colome struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to secure the save over Baltimore on Monday.

Colome made quick work of the Orioles in the ninth frame, striking out the first two batters he faced before forcing Joey Rickard to ground out. The 30-year-old righty is now a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances this season with a 2.13 ERA.

