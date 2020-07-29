site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Alex Colome: Makes season debut
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Colome threw a scoreless inning against Cleveland in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader.
Colome is the closer, but he's not been needed to save any games for the 1-4 White Sox. Tuesday's appearance was his first of the season.
